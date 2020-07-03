Menu

Canada

Canada suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty in response to new security law

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 11:26 am
HK police arrest hundreds in wake of new security law
A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong, giving the Chinese government broad powers to quell opposition, with harsh penalties. As Crystal Goomansingh explains, the first day of the law resulted in hundreds of arrests.

The Canadian government is suspending an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in light of the implementation this week by China of a new national security law that criminalizes virtually all forms of dissent.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe issued a statement on Friday expressing “serious concern” at the passage of that legislation, the wording of which was concealed until after Beijing’s rubber-stamp legislature approved the new law.

He also said the government will remove special trade treatments for sensitive exports to Hong Kong and subject any such exports to the same treatment as if bound for mainland China.

“This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” said Champagne in the press release announcing the move.

“Hong Kong’s role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements.”

Trending Stories
READ MORE: Hong Kong confronts new security law as activist warns none are safe

Under the terms of the new law, anything Beijing deems as secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces will be punishable by life in prison. It also sets up Chinese law enforcement in Hong Kong and allows for anyone detained there to be extradited to the mainland.

China has no judicial independence and both charges and trials come at the direction of the regime.

There are some 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong.

According to the government, 46 Hong Kongers have claimed asylum in Canada between January 2019 and March 2020 but lawyers speculate that could sharply increase as Beijing’s crackdown continues.

Lawyer predicts Hong Kong exodus to Canada because of new Chinese law
Lawyer predicts Hong Kong exodus to Canada because of new Chinese law

More to come.

