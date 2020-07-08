Newfoundland teen killed in dirt bike crash with pickup truck: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Newfoundland teen was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Tuesday.

Clarenville RCMP say the teen was riding a dirt bike on a road in Burgoynes Cove when the collision happened at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police say the child and the truck driver were travelling towards one another on the dirt road, and both were rounding a turn on a hill just before the crash.

The child, who police say was wearing a helmet and other protective gear, was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Clarenville.

A collision reconstruction expert and traffic services have visited the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say the investigation suggests the dirt biker was in the truck’s path when the crash happened, and they are asking off-road vehicle users to take precautions when riding.