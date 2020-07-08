Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Manitoba man drowns while fishing on Lake of the Woods: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 67-year-old man from RM of Morris drowned while fishing on Lake of the Woods Monday, police say.
A 67-year-old man from RM of Morris drowned while fishing on Lake of the Woods Monday, police say. Megan Turcato / Global News

Police in Manitoba say a man drowned while fishing in a boat on Lake of the Woods Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the report of a possible drowning in Lake of the Woods near Buffalo Point First Nation around 5:45 p.m.

Read more: 9-year-old boy found dead in Red River after going missing Friday

Police say three men were out fishing on the lake when one of the men, a 67-year-old man from the RM of Morris, fell overboard while reaching over the side of the boat to grab a fish from the water.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, immediately began having difficulty in the water.

Trending Stories

The other two men were able to pull the man from the water after a short time. They returned to shore and provided medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead when emergency workers arrived.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 missing after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

Sprague RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the chief medical examiner.

Buffalo Point First Nation is located along the Canada-United States border, roughly 161 km southeast of Winnipeg.

Lifesaving Society Manitoba
Lifesaving Society Manitoba
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrowningLake of the WoodsManitoba drowningfishing accidentRM of MorrisBuffalo Point First NationSprague RCMPLake of the Woods Drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers