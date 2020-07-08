Manitoba man drowns while fishing on Lake of the Woods: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Manitoba say a man drowned while fishing in a boat on Lake of the Woods Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the report of a possible drowning in Lake of the Woods near Buffalo Point First Nation around 5:45 p.m.

Police say three men were out fishing on the lake when one of the men, a 67-year-old man from the RM of Morris, fell overboard while reaching over the side of the boat to grab a fish from the water.

Sprague #rcmpmb responded to a July 6 report of a possible drowning in Lake of the Woods. A 67yo was fishing with two others when he attempted to pull a fish out of the water & fell off the boat without his life jacket. He was pulled from the water but later pronounced deceased. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, immediately began having difficulty in the water.

The other two men were able to pull the man from the water after a short time. They returned to shore and provided medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead when emergency workers arrived.

Sprague RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the chief medical examiner.

Buffalo Point First Nation is located along the Canada-United States border, roughly 161 km southeast of Winnipeg.

4:57 Lifesaving Society Manitoba Lifesaving Society Manitoba