9-year-old boy found dead in Red River after going missing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say Darius Bezecki has been found dead in the Red River.

The nine-year-old boy went missing after entering the Red River adjacent to the Louise Bridge Friday evening.

The child, who police said lives near the river, was riding his bicycle with siblings and a friend before he went missing in the water.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of a person in distress just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police released his photo in hopes that he exited the water and may have been spotted in the area.

Initial attempts to find the boy were unsuccessful and the scene was turned over to police Friday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews search the Red River near the Louise Bridge for a missing nine-year-old boy believed to have entered the water. Courtesy Dez Folwark Edwards

Police were using a thermal-imaging drone to search the river for the boy.

A police officer from the underwater search recovery unit on scene told Global News the unit was using sonar imaging to search under the water to possibly prepare to dive into the river.

Fire trucks near the Louise Bridge where a nine-year-old boy has gone missing. Courtesy Dez Folwark Edwards