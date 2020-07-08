8-year-old girl surprises delivery man, who is deaf, with sign language greeting

Send this page to someone via email

One little girl has used her coronavirus lockdown time to learn a new skill — sign language.

In a heartwarming video shared to Twitter by mom Amy Roberts, her daughter can be seen signing “have a good day” to their parcel delivery man.

“We see him one or two times a week,” Roberts writes of the Hermes Parcel courier service worker. “Start of lockdown, Tallulah drew him a #thankyou rainbow. He still has it proudly on show in his van. They have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks.”

This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou 🌈, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum pic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020

Tim Joseph, who is deaf, makes regular deliveries to their home in Greater Manchester, especially during the lockdown.

He said the morning surprise “made [his] day” and that he was “shocked” when Tallulah signed to him that morning, he told the BBC.

“Tallulah realized I was deaf and then one day she surprised me when she signed to me, ‘Have a good day,'” Joseph told BBC Radio Manchester. “I think she learned sign language at school.”

“I was very happy and then I showed Tallulah how to sign, ‘Good morning, have a good day,’ and then she signed it perfectly and it made my day,” he continued.

Joseph was surprised when he saw how many people were watching the video Roberts shared. By Wednesday, it had more than 12 million views.

“I hope more people learn to sign and we bring more people together,” Joseph said.

Many who saw the video were touched by the sweet moment the two shared, with one writing on Twitter: “You are a very special and beautiful little girl, Tallulah.”

“He’s so lovely, isn’t he,” another tweeted, to which Roberts responded: “Tallulah’s always asking me, ‘Have you bought anything, mom? Is my friend coming today?'”

