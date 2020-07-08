44-year-old man arrested after RCMP officer beat with own baton in Cold Lake, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man has been taken into custody after “violently attacking” a Cold Lake RCMP officer who was attempting to arrest him Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release Wednesday.

On July 7, RCMP said it located a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot at around 5:30 p.m. The responding officer attempted to arrest the man believed to be responsible for the theft when he was punched in the head by the suspect, police said.

Police said the man then stole the officer’s baton and hit him in the head with it several times. Police added the suspect then ran to another vehicle, threatening the owner with a knife before stealing the Trailblazer and driving away from the scene.

Cold Lake RCMP followed the suspect southbound on Highway 28 and managed to stop the stolen vehicle. Police said the suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

The assaulted officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home. RCMP added the stolen baton was also recovered.

“An incident like this highlights the unpredictable and dangerous situations we face on a daily basis,” Sgt. Ryan Howrish said in a news release. Tweet This

“I want to thank the community members who came forward to assist our RCMP member and to provide valuable witness evidence in relation to this terrible incident.”

Charges are expected to be laid as the investigation into the incident continues.