Man charged with assault after Alberta RCMP attacked with bear spray

Alberta RCMP charged a man after he allegedly bear-sprayed an officer in the face this week, according to a news release issued Friday.
On May 18, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious man carrying bear repellent in the Ermineskin townsite.
A suspect matching the description ran away when officers approached him, RCMP said.
“The police pursued the male, who then discharged a large amount of bear repellent spray into the face of a police officer,” RCMP said.
Police said the man fought them, “hitting and kicking additional officers who were able to arrest him following a struggle.”
RCMP said EMS treated the officer on scene, adding that he had minor injuries.
Christopher Simon, 38, of Maskwacis, was charged with:
- assaulting a police officer with a weapon
- three counts of assaulting a police officer
- resisting police
- carrying a concealed weapon
- possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Simon is in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on May 26.
COMMENTS