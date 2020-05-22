Man charged with assault after Alberta RCMP attacked with bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP charged a man after he allegedly bear-sprayed an officer in the face this week, according to a news release issued Friday.

On May 18, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious man carrying bear repellent in the Ermineskin townsite.

A suspect matching the description ran away when officers approached him, RCMP said.

“The police pursued the male, who then discharged a large amount of bear repellent spray into the face of a police officer,” RCMP said. Tweet This

Police said the man fought them, “hitting and kicking additional officers who were able to arrest him following a struggle.”

RCMP said EMS treated the officer on scene, adding that he had minor injuries.

Christopher Simon, 38, of Maskwacis, was charged with:

assaulting a police officer with a weapon

three counts of assaulting a police officer

resisting police

carrying a concealed weapon

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Simon is in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on May 26.