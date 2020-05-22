Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault after Alberta RCMP attacked with bear spray

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:49 pm
Alberta RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly bear sprayed an officer on May 18, 2020.
Alberta RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly bear sprayed an officer on May 18, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Alberta RCMP charged a man after he allegedly bear-sprayed an officer in the face this week, according to a news release issued Friday.

On May 18, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious man carrying bear repellent in the Ermineskin townsite.

A suspect matching the description ran away when officers approached him, RCMP said.

“The police pursued the male, who then discharged a large amount of bear repellent spray into the face of a police officer,” RCMP said.

Tweet This

Police said the man fought them, “hitting and kicking additional officers who were able to arrest him following a struggle.”

RCMP said EMS treated the officer on scene, adding that he had minor injuries.

Christopher Simon, 38, of Maskwacis, was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • assaulting a police officer with a weapon
  • three counts of assaulting a police officer
  • resisting police
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Simon is in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on May 26.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPMaskwacisBear SprayMaskwacis RCMPbear spray Mountibear spray policebear spray RCMP officerChristopher Simon
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.