Man stabbed several times in group assault: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is recovering in hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times while being assaulted by a group of people Tuesday.

Winnipeg police were called to reports a man was being assaulted by a group of people in the 600 block of Balmoral Street around 10:45 p.m.

Yesterday evening, officers responded to a report of a male being assaulted by a group of people on Balmoral. Officers located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. He remains in hospital. Major Crimes continues to investigate.https://t.co/N131qGEI5L — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old man found suffering several stab wounds was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable.

Major crime unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

1:20 Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg