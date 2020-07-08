Man stabbed several times in group assault: Winnipeg police

A man is recovering in hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times while being assaulted by a group of people Tuesday.
Winnipeg police were called to reports a man was being assaulted by a group of people in the 600 block of Balmoral Street around 10:45 p.m.
A 28-year-old man found suffering several stab wounds was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable.
Major crime unit detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
