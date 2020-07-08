Lower speed limit coming to Dundas Street, other downtown London, Ont., streets

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers cruising down Dundas Street in London, Ont., will be taking things a bit slower starting Friday.

Following a London city council vote earlier this year, the speed limit on Dundas Street from Ridout to Wellington streets will be lowered to 30 kilometres per hour.

The stretch of road is London’s first flexible street, known as Dundas Place.

“Safety is a top priority for the City of London, and we want to make sure all Londoners feel comfortable and confident being out and about in the city,” says Doug MacRae, director of roads and transportation.

“On Dundas, lower speed limits reinforce the goal of this street as a destination shared by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and it reinforces the unique design of the flexible street.”

This is one of the initial phases of the city’s broader Area Speed Limits program, which aims to find roads throughout the city that could become safer with a reduced speed limit.

In the coming months, downtown streets like Oxford Street, Adelaide Street, Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road will all have their speed limits lowered to 40 km/h.

To support the initial phase of lowered speed limits following the initial downtown streets, several neighbourhood streets within certain boundaries will also be reduced to 40 km/h.

Highbury Avenue South, Commissioners Road East, Jackson Road and Bradley Avenue will all have their speed limits lowered to 40 km/h, as well as Westdel Bourne, Oxford Street West, Commissioners Road West, Boler Road and Byron Baseline Road.

Reduced speed limits will also be in place along Hyde Park Road, Fanshawe Park Road West, Wonderland Road North and Gainsborough Road.

Along with speed limit reductions, the city says, traffic-calming devices such as speed display boards, speed cushions, centreline markers and medians will continue to be added where needed, with a focus on school zones.

The downtown area is also in the process of being designated a Community Safety Zone, which would see many traffic fines like speeding and signalling-related offences doubled, similarly to school zones.

