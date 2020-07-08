Fiery crash prompts lengthy closure of Highbury Avenue just north of London

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say Highbury Avenue North is closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road in Arva, just north of London, Ont., following a serious crash Wednesday.

Middlesex OPP, as well as local EMS and fire crews, were called to a collision involving two vehicles.

According to police, the vehicles caught fire when they collided.

The investigation is ongoing and the road closure is expected to last until around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are seen dousing flames after two vehicles collided on Highbury Ave. N. via OPP_WR/Twitter

Police have not released any information in relation to any injuries sustained in the crash, nor have they specified the type of vehicles involved. However, photographs police posted to Twitter appear to show the charred remnants of two transport trucks.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Plumes of dark smoke were seen over the crash site on July 8, 2020. Photo via @babsmommy/Twitter. via @babsmommy/Twitter