Fiery crash prompts lengthy closure of Highbury Avenue just north of London

OPP say Highbury Avenue North is closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road in Arva, just north of London, Ont., following a serious crash Wednesday.
Middlesex OPP, as well as local EMS and fire crews, were called to a collision involving two vehicles.
According to police, the vehicles caught fire when they collided.
The investigation is ongoing and the road closure is expected to last until around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have not released any information in relation to any injuries sustained in the crash, nor have they specified the type of vehicles involved. However, photographs police posted to Twitter appear to show the charred remnants of two transport trucks.
Trending Stories
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments