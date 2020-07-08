Menu

Fiery crash prompts lengthy closure of Highbury Avenue just north of London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2020 1:11 pm
A section of Highbury Ave North north of London is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening.
A section of Highbury Ave North north of London is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening. via OPP_WR/Twitter

OPP say Highbury Avenue North is closed between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road in Arva, just north of London, Ont., following a serious crash Wednesday.

Middlesex OPP, as well as local EMS and fire crews, were called to a collision involving two vehicles.

Read more: London, Ont., man identified as deceased in fatal crash in Middlesex Centre

According to police, the vehicles caught fire when they collided.

The investigation is ongoing and the road closure is expected to last until around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are seen dousing flames after two vehicles collided on Highbury Ave. N.
Firefighters are seen dousing flames after two vehicles collided on Highbury Ave. N. via OPP_WR/Twitter

Police have not released any information in relation to any injuries sustained in the crash, nor have they specified the type of vehicles involved. However, photographs police posted to Twitter appear to show the charred remnants of two transport trucks.

Read more: London man charged with careless driving after tractor trailer rollover near Chatham

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Plumes of dark smoke were seen over the crash site on July 8, 2020. Photo via @babsmommy/Twitter.
Plumes of dark smoke were seen over the crash site on July 8, 2020. Photo via @babsmommy/Twitter. via @babsmommy/Twitter
