Province of Manitoba gives $1.1M to improve HSC eating disorder programs

Eating disorder programs at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg will be expanded thanks to an investment of funds from the province, says Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen said Wednesday that the province is putting $1.1 million into program expansion, as well as the creation of a safe nutrition clinic.

“Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia, and binge-eating are the number one cause of death among all mental illnesses,” he said.

“This investment will decrease wait times for treatment and keep individuals close to their support networks in Manitoba while receiving care.”

Read more: Why the coronavirus pandemic is triggering those with eating disorders The funding will include an increase to five beds (from three) at HSC, the nutrition clinic, expanded capacity for an outpatient program, and improved programming for those with eating disorders and substance use problems. The funding will include an increase to five beds (from three) at HSC, the nutrition clinic, expanded capacity for an outpatient program, and improved programming for those with eating disorders and substance use problems.

The funding is expected to help reduce wait times of inpatients to one or two weeks, rather than the current two-to-ten weeks.

Wait times for outpatient care are also expected to be considerably reduced.

“The care and treatment of eating disorders requires a dedicated and specialized team that is able to intervene early and effectively with patients who require inpatient treatment and those whose care can be managed in the community,” said HSC’s adult eating disorders program director, Dr. Louis Ludwig.

“This investment in additional inpatient beds and a new nutrition clinic are expected to shorten wait times for entry into our programs, reduce the length of stay for some inpatients and may eliminate the need for some patients to be admitted with these additional supports available on an outpatient basis.”