Singh says Trump has done more to address systemic racism than Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says if the Rideau Hall intruder had been a person of colour the outcome would have been different.

Military reservist and Manitoba businessman Corey Hurren is in an Ottawa jail facing 22 charges for allegedly carrying weapons and making a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police say they arrested Hurren early on July 2, about 200 metres from Trudeau’s front door, after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck through gates at Rideau Hall and then ran with a loaded gun through the grounds towards Trudeau’s residence.

Singh says systemic racism is at play when Hurren can be arrested without harm after RCMP talked to him for 90 minutes while repeated times in recent weeks police in Canada have killed Indigenous people and people of colour during wellness checks.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh also says Trudeau needs to actually do something to address the issue of systemic racism within the RCMP.

He says President Donald Trump has taken some actions, like ordering limits on the police use of chokeholds, while Trudeau has not done anything.