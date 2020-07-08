Menu

Canada

More traffic expected in Ontario as troops head home from COVID-19 related missions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province wasn’t aware of the full extent of conditions in some long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE (May 26, 2020): Coronavirus outbreak: -- Ford says province wasn’t aware of the full extent of conditions in some long-term care homes.

Canada’s military says a higher number of soldiers will be on Ontario’s roads this morning as they head home from their recent deployments to fight COVID-19.

The Armed Forces says about 500 troops will be travelling from CFB Borden, west of Barrie, to points across the province throughout the day.

The military members were part of Operation Laser, a mission launched in April to help provide support during the first wave of the pandemic.

Read more: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

The troops spent more than two months in seven long-term care facilities hit especially hard by COVID-19.

A report produced by troops stationed in the homes sounded the alarm about horrific conditions inside and prompted provincial and federal calls for systemic reform.

The military is asking drivers to be patient with today’s expected spike in traffic, and to show support to Forces members as they make their way home

Families outraged after report alleges horrible conditions in Ontario long-term care homes
© 2020 The Canadian Press
