Surrey mayor recovering after ‘health concern’ requiring medical attention

Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is taking a few days off after receving medical attention.

In a statement Tuesday night, McCallum said he experienced a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention.

McCallum gave no indication of the nature of the health concern.

A source told Global News he may have had stroke-like symptoms, and was admitted to Surrey Memorial Hospital last week before being transferred to UBC Hospital.

“While the issue has been addressed, on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate,” reads McCallum’s statement.

“I am glad to say that I will be returning to my duties in time for the Regular Council Meeting this Monday.”

McCallum was elected in 2018 for his fourth term as mayor of Surrey. He previously won the positions in the 1996, 1999 and 2002 municipal elections.