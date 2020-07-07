Anarchist Mountain fire crews douse vehicle blaze near Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A small volunteer fire department managed to knock down a truck fire that caused a “river of fire” across a busy B.C. highway and stopped the blaze from turning into a wildfire.

Deputy fire chief Wayne Jasper with the Anarchist Mountain fire department said crews received a call around 4:30 p.m. Monday to the vehicle fire on Highway 3 on Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos, B.C.

“We had a fully involved pick-up truck that was sitting on the side of the road. The occupants had been able to get out of the truck and were standing quite a ways away,” he told Global News.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the scene as the fire spread to the sagebrush on the side of the highway. Jasper said the plastic fuel tank had ruptured.

“We had diesel running all across the highway that caught fire so we had basically a flaming river running across the highway at the time,” he said.

The four occupants of the vehicle managed to escape.

Jasper said the pick-up truck is so severely damaged the fire department can’t conduct an investigation into the cause.

The highway was closed in both directions. It took crews almost an hour to extinguish the inferno, which was visible from all of Osoyoos.

Jasper said luckily the weather was working in their favour and the blaze did not turn into an out-of-control wildfire.

“Had the winds been blowing the other direction it could have set the fire down the hill,” he said.