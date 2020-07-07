Menu

Canada

Two killed in collision between car and semi on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
A car crash has killed two men outside of Revelstoke on Sunday.
A car crash has killed two men outside of Revelstoke on Sunday. Global News

Police say two men were killed when their car lost control on the Trans-Canada and swerved into an oncoming commercial truck and trailer. 

It happened on the weekend, but RCMP just released information on Tuesday. 

The fatal crash took place at 4:15 p.m. Sunday around 15 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

According to police, an on-duty RCMP officer happened to witness the collision. 

Police say the two men in the car died at the scene — the driver of the semi was uninjured.

No information was provided regarding the identities of the deceased or the truck driver, or where they were from.

The crash closed Highway 1 for around four hours while police examined the crash site and debris was cleared away. 

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash, but road conditions were not deemed to be a factor.

 

Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.
Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.
