Cyclist rushed to hospital following incident on Highway 1 west of Calgary

A man was rushed to hospital after an incident on Highway 1 near Dead Man’s Flats on Thursday afternoon, according to EMS.

Paramedics from Nakoda, Banff and Kananaskis were all called to the scene along the highway, about 15 kilometres east of Dead Man’s Flats, at about 11:38 a.m.

EMS said a man who appeared to have been riding a bike was taken to hospital in critical condition.

It wasn’t known as of 1 p.m. how the man was injured.

The incident prompted the closure of the eastbound Exit 105 near Lac des Arcs, according to 511 Alberta. Drivers were told to expect delays.

EB Hwy1 at Exit 105, near Lac des Arcs, CLOSED due to incident. Emergency crews on scene, expect delays. (12:28pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 2, 2020