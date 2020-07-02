Menu

Traffic

Cyclist rushed to hospital following incident on Highway 1 west of Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 3:27 pm
Alberta ambulance
Alberta ambulance EMS file photo. Erika Tucker / Global News

A man was rushed to hospital after an incident on Highway 1 near Dead Man’s Flats on Thursday afternoon, according to EMS.

Paramedics from Nakoda, Banff and Kananaskis were all called to the scene along the highway, about 15 kilometres east of Dead Man’s Flats, at about 11:38 a.m.

EMS said a man who appeared to have been riding a bike was taken to hospital in critical condition.

It wasn’t known as of 1 p.m. how the man was injured.

The incident prompted the closure of the eastbound Exit 105 near Lac des Arcs, according to 511 Alberta. Drivers were told to expect delays.

