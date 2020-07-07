Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph to open sports fields for team practices

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 3:35 pm
Coronavirus: A return to organized sport under COVID-19 restrictions
After the coronavirus pandemic put young Canadian athletes on the sidelines for months, youth sports are slowly coming back, but with a whole new game plan.

The City of Guelph says it will open some sports fields for team practices and training as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Local leagues and groups have already been contacted to start bookings as of July 13.

Read more: Guelph’s public health unit prepares for 2nd wave of novel coronavirus

The city had already opened sports fields, but banned teams from practising in an effort to promote physical distancing.

“We’re working through the emergency orders and guidelines,” said Heather Flaherty, Guelph’s general manager of parks and recreation.

Flaherty added the city is taking bookings until Oct. 5.

The city said users must still follow emergency orders from the province along with guidelines from Guelph’s public health unit and their respective sports associations.

Story continues below advertisement

Fields will not be marked or lined for team play as games and scrimmages are not permitted. Spectators are also discouraged.

What families need to keep in mind as they head back to indoor pools
What families need to keep in mind as they head back to indoor pools

“Family members or guardians should avoid the field unless they are picking up or dropping off players,” the city said. “Everyone visiting a park or sports field must stay at least two metres away from people outside their household or social circle.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph to begin opening pools and splash pads

The city is also urging leagues to make sure coaches, volunteers, parents and participants understand and follow the appropriate guidelines.

Ontario Soccer, Baseball Ontario, Softball Ontario, the Ontario Football Alliance and Rugby Ontario are just some of the leagues that have posted “return to play” guidelines on their websites.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SportsGuelphCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 Guelphsports fieldsguelph sportsGuelph sports fieldsGuelph reopening coronavirusGuelph sports coronavirusGuelph sports fields coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers