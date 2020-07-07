Coronavirus: Guelph to open sports fields for team practices

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it will open some sports fields for team practices and training as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Local leagues and groups have already been contacted to start bookings as of July 13.

The city had already opened sports fields, but banned teams from practising in an effort to promote physical distancing.

“We’re working through the emergency orders and guidelines,” said Heather Flaherty, Guelph’s general manager of parks and recreation.

Flaherty added the city is taking bookings until Oct. 5.

The city said users must still follow emergency orders from the province along with guidelines from Guelph’s public health unit and their respective sports associations.

Fields will not be marked or lined for team play as games and scrimmages are not permitted. Spectators are also discouraged.

“Family members or guardians should avoid the field unless they are picking up or dropping off players,” the city said. “Everyone visiting a park or sports field must stay at least two metres away from people outside their household or social circle.”

The city is also urging leagues to make sure coaches, volunteers, parents and participants understand and follow the appropriate guidelines.

Ontario Soccer, Baseball Ontario, Softball Ontario, the Ontario Football Alliance and Rugby Ontario are just some of the leagues that have posted “return to play” guidelines on their websites.

