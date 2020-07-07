Edmonton’s Ruth B pens song in support of BLM movement

Ruth B.’s latest music video, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, is drawing praise from fans across North America.

The Edmonton-based singer said her new song “If I Have A Son” was a way for her to process current events. It currently has more than 180,000 views on YouTube.

“It happened very organically. The way I process my feelings is through writing, so a couple weeks ago, I wrote it and decided to put it out,” the Juno award-winning musician said.

The song features lyrics like “if I have a son, he’s never really safe, and when you run to the cornerstore for a snack, I wanna know that you’ll make it back home,” and “I saw a man lose his life all ’cause his skin looked like mine, I hope the world makes a change, so when you get here it’s not the same.”

In an Instagram post on June 11, Ruth B. wrote “I think we all remember where we were and what we were doing the first time we saw the George Floyd video… for many it is unfathomable, but for Black people everywhere, this is all too real.”

Ruth B. said seeing feedback from the video has been emotional.

“It’s been amazing to see the feedback and hear how the song has affected people and maybe opened up some people’s eyes, or helped others feel understood,” she said. “I think that’s all I wanted.

“Reading the comments, seeing what people are saying, definitely validates me in putting something out that honest.”

The singer/songwriter said she attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Edmonton.

“There were so many people,” she said. “It made that a real thing. This is an issue that people want to talk about it and fight against it.

“The first thing is to acknowledge that there is a problem.”

Ruth B. said attending the protest was one of the most powerful experiences of her life.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s just incredible to see Edmonton rally behind something that’s so important to me and so important to other people. To feel that union was really special.” Tweet This

She said it’s important to remember that racism is not exclusive to the United States.

“For a long time, it’s been something that’s not been taken into consideration. It definitely happens here in Canada. It happens everywhere,” Ruth B. said.

“Racism is real. It’s really important this conversation is at the forefront now and people are talking about it.”

The music video features images of a Black Lives Matter protest in New York, captured by photographer Flo Ngala.

“She sent over the photos and I just thought they were so powerful,” Ruth B. said. “A lot of the messages on posters were in line with what I was saying in the song. It gave it a visual and kept it in the moment.

“I think [how to make a change] is something we all struggle with, regardless of your platform.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I think one of the most important things is to acknowledge there’s an issue. If you hear a joke about [race], tell the person it’s wrong and be kind to everyone.”

Proceeds from the song will be donated to a variety of organizations based around the world that include HOPEthiopia, True North Aid and Campaign Zero.