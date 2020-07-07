Menu

Crime

Woman assaulted in Burlington captures attacker’s vehicle on video, leads to his arrest

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 7, 2020 1:12 pm
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in Burlington by a man who tried to drag her into the woods, according to Halton Regional Police.
An Oakville, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the woman was walking along Palladium Way on Sunday when she noticed a grey minivan slowly drive by her a couple of times.

When she reached a forested area, police say she was suddenly grabbed from behind, with the suspect covering her mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming and grabbing her around the waist, trying to drag her into the woods.

The woman struggled and they both fell to the ground, according to investigators, at which time she was able escape his grasp and scream for help.

Police say the suspect fled toward his parked grey minivan and the woman took a cell phone video of him driving away.

That video, which included the vehicle’s license plate, helped investigators track down the suspect and arrest him outside his home in Oakville.

Tanos El-Khoury, 41, from Oakville is charged with assault and forcible confinement. He has been held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

