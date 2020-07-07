Last remaining coronavirus outbreak in Waterloo Region declared over

Send this page to someone via email

The last remaining outbreak at a retirement or long-term care home in Waterloo Region has been declared over.

Waterloo Public Health announced Tuesday that the third outbreak at Sunnyside Home has come to an end.

The home, which is run by the region, has been the subject of three outbreaks over the last few months including the one of the area’s first on March 31.

Waterloo Public Health announced just two new positive tests on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,325.

The rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Waterloo Region has plummeted over the past month, according to Waterloo Public Health.

On June 8, a total of 21,121 tests had been conducted for the virus with 1,174 of those coming back positive. This works out to being around one in every 18 tests coming back positive or around 5 per cent.

On Tuesday, Public Health’s dashboard showed that there had been almost twice as many tests conducted (38,383) with just 151 new cases reported. This works out to being around one in every 29 tests coming back with a positive result or around 3.5 per cent.

Another eight people have also been cleared of the virus, raising the number of resolved cases to 1,141.

There were no new deaths reported leaving the death toll in Waterloo Region at 116, including 95 people who resided at long-term-care or retirement homes.

There are now just 68 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Waterloo Region including 14 who are currently in hospitals.

The province reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 36,060.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,691, as two new deaths were reported.