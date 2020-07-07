Uber launches grocery delivery service in Toronto and Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Technologies Inc. is getting into the grocery delivery business and is using some Canadian cities to help it launch the venture.

The San Francisco-based tech giant says users in Montreal and Toronto can now order groceries through its Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Daniel Danker, who runs Uber’s product team, says users will be able to place orders from local merchants and receive them in as little as one to two hours.

A demonstration of the service for media showed thousands of items available from retailers including Walmart, Metro, Rexall, Costco, Longos, Pet Valu and Well.ca.

The service is a partnership with Cornershop, a Chilean grocery delivery start-up that Uber is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in.

The deal was held up by a Mexican Competition Authority investigation, but is supposed to close in the coming days.

