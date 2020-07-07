Menu

Canada

Uber launches grocery delivery service in Toronto and Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2020 8:33 am
The future of grocery shopping in the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE (May 25, 2020): The future of grocery shopping in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Technologies Inc. is getting into the grocery delivery business and is using some Canadian cities to help it launch the venture.

The San Francisco-based tech giant says users in Montreal and Toronto can now order groceries through its Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Daniel Danker, who runs Uber’s product team, says users will be able to place orders from local merchants and receive them in as little as one to two hours.

Read more: Uber sees ride bookings recovering slowly, pins hopes on food delivery demand

A demonstration of the service for media showed thousands of items available from retailers including Walmart, Metro, Rexall, Costco, Longos, Pet Valu and Well.ca.

The service is a partnership with Cornershop, a Chilean grocery delivery start-up that Uber is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal was held up by a Mexican Competition Authority investigation, but is supposed to close in the coming days.

COVID-19 is shifting how Canadians get groceries
COVID-19 is shifting how Canadians get groceries
© 2020 The Canadian Press
