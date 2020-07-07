112 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 36,060

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,060.

The province has been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past several weeks.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,691, as two new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 31,603 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 87 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,559,529 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,112 tests from the previous day, which is below the province’s testing target of 20,000 tests a day.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 30 new cases, Peel Region with 39 and York Region adding 10 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of #COVID19 today, a 0.3% increase and a return to day-over-day increases seen in March. Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 23 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 7, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

16,575 people are male.

19,205 people are female.

1,787 people are 19 and under.

10,584 people are 20 to 39.

10,960 people are 40 to 59.

6,795 people are 60 to 79.

5,925 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 12,625 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 131 patients (up by 13 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 34 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 24 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,821 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 30 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 160 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 249 cases among staff.

