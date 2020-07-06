No COVID-19 cases linked to Vancouver anti-racism protests: Henry

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor says there have been no known cases of COVID-19 in the province linked to last month’s anti-racism protests.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry attributed the lack of transmission to the fact that the protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd, took place outside. Henry noted that many protesters wore masks and maintained physical distance.

Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver last month for a demonstration to condemn racism in the name of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Vancouver police estimated the crowd to be between 5,000 and 10,000 people at its peak.

Volunteers at the protest site could be seen distributing hand sanitizer and free non-medical masks in a bid to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Similar protests took place in Victoria and other parts of B.C.

2:57 Thousands rally against racism in Victoria, B.C. Thousands rally against racism in Victoria, B.C.

Following the protest, Henry urged those in attendance to keep an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms for the two weeks.

Henry said she has spoken to public health officials in the U.S., who also say they have not seen a spike in cases that can be linked to George Floyd protests.

She noted, however, that there have been cases of outdoor transmission in the U.S. that can be traced to large groups attending parties and events on beaches.

2:31 B.C. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 72 hours, 6 additional deaths B.C. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 72 hours, 6 additional deaths

“So there’s something inherently different about what you’re doing with a group of people partying on a beach versus what we’ve been seeing with some of these protests,” she said.

“That was surprising. I think many of us thought that it would be a similar risk.”

Henry said transmission is unlikely to occur by walking or running past an infected person on the street.

“Those are not the environments where we’re going to see this being transmitted,” she said.

“It’s when you’re spending time with people, when you’re sharing foods and drinks with people, when you’re partying, dancing, laughing, kissing, hugging.

“Those are the situations that you’re much more likely to spread droplets.”

— With files from Amy Judd, Simon Little and The Canadian Press