Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Southern Alberta tourist attractions see more local visitors amid continued Canada-U.S. border closures

By Eloise Therien Global News
Trees surrounding the Prince of Wales Hotel start to re-grow after a wildfire two years ago in Waterton National Park, Alta., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Trees surrounding the Prince of Wales Hotel start to re-grow after a wildfire two years ago in Waterton National Park, Alta., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Waterton Lakes National Park opened later than usual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and businesses in the town have lost a large portion of their American clientele amid the continued closure of the Canada-U.S. border.

Shameer Suleman with the Bayshore Inn Resort and Spa in Waterton said the season got off to a slow start, with weekdays seeing very little traffic.

Related News

Their normal six-month-long season was cut short to just 90 days.

However, now the weather is warming up, weekends have been quite busy with more Albertan visitors.

“We were sold out last weekend, sold out this weekend, which is fantastic,” Suleman said. “Great crowds, crowds we’re not used to seeing.”

Read more: How Lethbridge baseball, BMX organizers are working to keep their members active amid COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

Suleman said Waterton is often a pit-stop for American travelers heading to the Calgary Stampede, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

He added that a surprising amount of Albertans aren’t aware of the national park which is nestled between the rocky mountains and the prairies.

“We would go to I don’t know how many trade shows in Calgary and Edmonton and most of what we’re doing is explaining where Waterton Lakes National Park is,” he said.

“They’ve all seen [pictures] and most of them think it’s beautiful, but they think it’s Banff.”

Tweet This

Suleman added the resort will be able to make ends meet with the local clients and a $40,000 business loan for the time being.

Read more: Mask myths, debunked: No, wearing a mask won’t ‘shut down’ your immune system

In Lethbridge, the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden is one of the city’s main tourist attractions.

The facility’s events manager Melanie Berdusco said they too have seen a drop in visitors since reopening in June.

“Our traffic has been a little bit lower than what we would normally see,” she said.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still seeing traffic come through from Calgary and the Medicine Hat region, which has been encouraging for us.”

Berdusco said the crowds have been fairly steady and hopes they remain that way until the end of the season.

Canada-U.S. border closure extended
Canada-U.S. border closure extended

In light of continued travel restrictions, marketing director with Tourism Lethbridge Stephen Braund is reminding Albertans to rediscover their own ‘backyards.’

“Calgary is a great short distance drive market for us,” Braund said.

“We know we have a lot of visitors from there, they were really strong supporters of our attractions in town and we want them to come down.”

-With files from Taz Dhaliwal

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusEconomyLethbridgeTourismWaterton Lakes National ParkHotelsWatertonAlberta TourismAttractionsNikka Yuko Japanese Gardentourism lethbridgeCoronavirus southern Alberta tourismCOVID-19 Canda-U.S. border closureSouthern Alberta tourismWaterton Lakes visitors
Flyers
More weekly flyers