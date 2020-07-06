Taxicab struck by occupant of sedan during daylight shooting: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a shooting at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Saturday involving a taxicab and a black sedan.

According to police, the driver of the taxi had picked up a man from an address on Adelaide Street North and was heading east on Oxford Street past Clarke Road when a black, four-door sedan pulled up alongside the driver’s side of the taxi.

Read more: Police seek tips from public after 2 vehicles struck by bullets in east London

Police say an occupant in the sedan fired “several shots” before the sedan continued eastbound on Oxford Street.

The taxi reportedly stopped where it was after the shots were fired and the fare, an adult man, fled on foot. The taxi driver then went to police headquarters to report the incident, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, several bullet holes were found in the taxi but no injuries were reported.

Police also believe at least two people were in the sedan, which is described as having tinted windows and a new blue Ontario licence plate (as seen in above photo).

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:28 Man in hospital after southeast Calgary shooting Man in hospital after southeast Calgary shooting