London Ont., woman facing charges in relation to ‘unprovoked’ attack: police

London police say a 30-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing several charges after reportedly assaulting four people, including two police officers.

Officials say the woman went to a family member’s house on Boullee Street on Sunday, and reportedly assaulted another woman who was seated near the home.

The two women are not known to each other and the assault was unprovoked, police say. They add that they believe the attack was not racially motivated.

A family member escorted the suspect from the property to de-escalate the situation, and they went for a drive afterward, officials say.

Police say while inside the vehicle on Highbury Avenue North near Dundas Street, the suspect reportedly assaulted the male driver of the car.

Police were contacted, and the woman was arrested by officers.

While officers were walking the suspect to the police car, the woman began to resist and proceeded to spit on them, police say.

The female victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the two police officers did not sustain any physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old London woman has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not wish to proceed with charges in relation to the assault on him.

The suspect is set to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

