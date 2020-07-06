Waterloo police nab driver who replaced muffler with dryer vent

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Unit spotted some very unusual vehicle modifications on the weekend.

On Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle which had replaced its muffler with a dryer vent, while another had its muffler replaced with a straight pipe.

In another instance that same day, police pulled over a car with tires so bald that the cord was showing. The same vehicle also had an illegal exhaust.

A Kitchener man was given five tickets, had his plates seized and his vehicle towed away.

TSU Cont'd Modified Vehicle Enforcement today. 3 vehicles inspected, 13 charges for H.T.A. & E.P.A. violations. Please don't replace your muffler with a straight pipe or dryer venting! Your vehicle will be taken off the road, made unfit and your plates removed! @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/wTxmFeknRD — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) July 5, 2020

Kitchener man stopped this evening during continued modified vehicle enforcement. All 4 tires found to be bald with cord showing. Vehicle also had an illegal exhaust and found to be in violation of the E.P.A. 5 Tickets issued, Plates removed, and vehicle towed. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/ThTBy6Emyt — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) July 6, 2020