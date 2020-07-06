Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police nab driver who replaced muffler with dryer vent

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 2:50 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver replaced his muffler with a dryer vent.
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver replaced his muffler with a dryer vent. @WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

The Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Unit spotted some very unusual vehicle modifications on the weekend.

On Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle which had replaced its muffler with a dryer vent, while another had its muffler replaced with a straight pipe.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont., police intervene as Porsche driver attempts to haul hot tub using homemade cart

In another instance that same day, police pulled over a car with tires so bald that the cord was showing. The same vehicle also had an illegal exhaust.

A Kitchener man was given five tickets, had his plates seized and his vehicle towed away.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policealtered vehiclesDryer vent mufflerDryer vent muffler waterloomodified vehicle enforcementmodified vehiclesmuffler systems
Flyers
More weekly flyers