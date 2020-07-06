Waterloo police nab driver who replaced muffler with dryer vent

The Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Unit spotted some very unusual vehicle modifications on the weekend.
On Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle which had replaced its muffler with a dryer vent, while another had its muffler replaced with a straight pipe.
In another instance that same day, police pulled over a car with tires so bald that the cord was showing. The same vehicle also had an illegal exhaust.
A Kitchener man was given five tickets, had his plates seized and his vehicle towed away.
