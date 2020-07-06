N.L. presents three scenarios for return to school during pandemic in the fall

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s plan for the upcoming school year aims to maximize in-class attendance with the option for schools to return to remote learning if the COVID-19 risk increases.

Classes were cancelled in March to reduce the spread of the virus, and the Education Department released its plan Monday for resuming kindergarten through Grade 12 education in the fall.

The province’s three scenarios are in-class instruction, remote learning or a combination of elements of both, depending on the COVID-19 risk in a given community.

The plan allows school districts to determine what scenario individual schools should operate under throughout the year in order to avoid a province-wide school shutdown.

It also details health measures, including regular deep cleaning of schools, stay-at-home policies for people with COVID-19 symptoms, physical distancing requirements and grouping students by cohorts to minimize their interactions with others.

Guardians and staff will be asked to go over a questionnaire each day to screen for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms before attending school.