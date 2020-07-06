Health officials report no new coronavirus cases in Manitoba Monday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba health officials reported no new cases COVID-19 as of Monday.

Manitoba has yet to report a COVID-19 case in July, making Monday the sixth-straight day no new cases have been announced.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

The province said Monday, Manitoba has 14 active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

So far, 304 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March, and seven Manitobans have died.

So far 66,717 tests for the novel coronavirus have been done in Manitoba since early February, with 784 tests done Sunday, 678 tests completed Saturday, and 287 done Friday.

