Health

Coronavirus: Homeless advocates take City of Toronto back to court over shelter system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2020 10:53 am
TORONTO — A group of homeless advocates has relaunched a lawsuit against the City of Toronto for its handling of the shelter system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit had effectively been put on hold after the city agreed to ensure physical distancing in shelters and to provide beds to those in need.

But the group now says the city has not held up its end of the bargain, and as a result, the legal action must resume.

Read more: Coronavirus: City of Toronto settles lawsuit with advocates over distancing standards in shelters

The initial suit alleged the city put people’s lives at risk during the pandemic by not following physical distancing rules enacted by public health agencies.

A drop-in centre and other human rights organizations alleged in court documents that people cannot get into the shelters because they are at capacity.

The suit alleged the city violated shelter residents’ Charter of Rights and Freedoms and breached the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The city has started an initiative to find homes for those in the shelter system to have their own room and bed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCourtHomelessnessSocial DistancingCity of TorontoPhysical DistancingHomeless sheltershomeless system
