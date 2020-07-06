Menu

Politics

Trudeau won’t visit Washington to mark new NAFTA, Mexican president says

By Dave Graham Reuters
Trudeau praises new CUSMA trade agreement, coming into force on Wednesday
WATCH: Trudeau praises new CUSMA trade agreement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend talks in Washington this week to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, Mexico’s president said.

He added that the two leaders will instead talk by telephone later on Monday morning.

Read more: Mexico president set to meet with Trump next week in first-ever foreign visit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, on his first trip outside of Mexico since taking office. Lopez Obrador had publicly urged Trudeau to join him in Washington.

The Canadian leader will be attending cabinet meetings and a sitting of parliament in Ottawa, his office said in a statement.

Trump touts shipbuilding contract for Wisconsin shipyard, says Canada ‘no longer takes advantage’ on trade
Trump touts shipbuilding contract for Wisconsin shipyard, says Canada ‘no longer takes advantage’ on trade

“We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday’s meeting,” the statement said, noting that there had been discussions about the possible participation of Canada.

Trudeau previously said he was not sure about attending, citing tensions over possible U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

Lopez Obrador on Monday told reporters Trudeau was invited to Mexico and that they would speak at around 0930 local time.

U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum would ‘really hurt us’: Quebec premier
U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum would ‘really hurt us’: Quebec premier

The Canadian statement did not mention the telephone call.

Lopez Obrador added that he will do a coronavirus test before leaving Mexico, and was prepared to do another in the United States if he was required to do so.

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpJustin TrudeauNAFTAUSMCAcusmaAndres Manuel Lopez ObradorMexican PresidentNorth American Trade Dealnorth american trade agreementtrudeau washington
