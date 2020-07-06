3 Haliburton residents charged after OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Three Haliburton, Ont., residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on June 30, as part of a drug investigation, officers — including members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s community street crime unit — stopped a vehicle.

OPP allege all three occupants were found in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Christopher Raimey, 23, Emily Houghton, 24, and Jack Monine, 25, all, of Haliburton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Raimey and Monine were also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

All were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on Sept. 2

