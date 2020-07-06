Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 Haliburton residents charged after OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 10:22 am
Three Haliburton residents face drug-related charges following an OPP investigation.
Three Haliburton residents face drug-related charges following an OPP investigation. The Canadian Press

Three Haliburton, Ont., residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on June 30, as part of a drug investigation, officers — including members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s community street crime unit — stopped a vehicle.

Read more: 6 arrested following cocaine trafficking investigation in Haliburton Highlands

OPP allege all three occupants were found in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Christopher Raimey, 23, Emily Houghton, 24, and Jack Monine, 25, all, of Haliburton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Trending Stories

Raimey and Monine were also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

All were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on Sept. 2

Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustHaliburtondrug investigationHaliburton HighlandsHaliburton drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers