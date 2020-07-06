Katy Perry talks new album, pregnancy and coronavirus with 103.1 Fresh Radio

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the release of her sixth studio album and the birth of her first child, Katy Perry spoke with London, Ont.-based radio station 103.1 Fresh Radio last week about her upcoming musical work, her pregnancy and why she’s “finished” with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Perry had initially announced her plan to take an extended break from music in late 2018, she’s been releasing a handful of, as she describes them, “à la carte” singles since then, including Never Really Over, Harleys in Hawaii, Small Talk and 365 with Zedd.

On why she decided to go above and beyond those one-off songs and release another “full body of work,” the Teenage Dream hit-maker said she simply “had so many beautiful songs that meant so much and said so much about” coming out of her battle with depression over the last few years.

Perry said she had “found (her) wings again,” adding that the album “really gels together” and feels like a “family of songs.”

Though she didn’t reveal the record’s title, the multi-time Grammy Award nominee confirmed that the record is set to come out on Aug. 14 and described it as “a record of resilience.”

Because she’s in the midst of the third trimester of her pregnancy, the 35-year-old pop star seemed to get very philosophical and introspective during the nearly 10-minute interview with radio host Toni Ross, too.

On her quick hiatus, Perry said “a lot changes in a year,” before expressing her grievances with 2020 and the pandemic.

“I’m not sure 2020 is truly done with us,” the singer told Ross. “But I’m finished with it. If anyone wants to do the New Year’s Eve countdown right now, let’s go,” she joked.

“We have the ability to change the time. We do daylight savings. So let’s just start a new year right now. Come on, let’s go. Who cares? It’s all just a construct.”

The Roar singer noted that even before the global health crisis, her plan was not to tour in 2020 anyway.

“It’s weird that the record I wrote is about coming out of really dark times and that’s what it feels like we’re all coming out of,” said Perry. “Whatever happens, I hope that it can bring a smile to people’s faces if they’ve lost their smile.

“It’s definitely the right time for a more thoughtful approach.”

Reiterating the personal importance of the upcoming album, Perry said it is a “touchstone,” as well as a “reminder that (she) didn’t die,” during her bout of depression, or even during the pandemic.

“Not only did I not die,” she said, “but I’m bringing a child into the world. I’m living.”

“I’m going to be a mom. I never thought I could be a mom. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to be a mom! I’m not maternal. This thing will break!'” she joked.

The highly anticipated followup to Perry’s 2017 album Witness is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on Aug. 14.

Though it will serve as her sixth overall record, it’s the fifth under the moniker Katy Perry.

The title and tracklist have not been revealed.

It’s currently unclear when Perry and fiancée Orlando Bloom‘s child will be born.

