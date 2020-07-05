Recipe: West Coast halibut cheeks and cauliflower purée

Quarantine cooking doesn’t mean you have to eat pasta every night.
Caren McSherry from the Gourmet Warehouse is here with a quick and easy recipe for halibut cheeks and cauliflower purée that will make you feel like you’re dining at a fine seafood restaurant.
Halibut cheeks
Ingredients
- 1 pound fresh halibut cheeks
- 1/2 cup wasabi mayonnaise
- Panko for breading
- Grapeseed oil for frying
- 1 lemon cut into quarters
Method
- Lightly smear the cheeks on both sides with the mayo then dredge in the Panko and shake off the excess.
- Heat a 12-inch non-stick pan to medium-high heat, add the cheeks and lemon wedges.
- Fry for about 3 minutes, using your fish spatula flip the cheeks over, frying both sides.
- Turn the lemon wedges so that they caramelize on both sides.
- Transfer to your serving place along with a piece of lemon.
Cauliflower puree
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, broken in florets, including stems
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons chicken stock paste
- 1 cup mascarpone or sour cream
- 2 cups fresh spinach, stemmed
Method
- Bring the cauliflower, water and chicken stock to the boil, turn down to a simmer and cook until the cauliflower is totally cooked through. Using a slotted spoon remove the cauliflower and set aside.
- Bring the water back to the boil, add the spinach, turn off the heat and let the spinach wilt in the hot water. This should take 2-3 minutes.
- Fill a bowl with ice water and transfer the spinach with a slotted spoon to the bowl. Let it stand in the ice water for about 5 minutes. Drain well to remove as much water as possible.
- Place the reserved cauliflower, cooked spinach and mascarpone in a blender or vita mix. Purée until the mixture should is silky smooth. Adjust the seasoning and transfer to a bowl until serving time.
- Makes 4-6 servings
