Canada reports 219 new coronavirus infections as two-thirds of overall cases recover

Canada’s provincial governments reported 219 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, including another two in P.E.I in addition to three cases announced there just the day before.

Sunday’s cases raise the country’s total lab-confirmed infections of COVID-19 to 105,516. Another 10 fatalities from the new coronavirus were also reported on Sunday, raising Canada’s death toll to that of 8,864

As of July 5, over 69,000 people in Canada have since recovered from the virus, while the number of administered tests has surpassed more than 3,094,000.

Numbers released on Sunday, however, do not account for more a majority of regions across the country as many are not releasing new data over the weekend. These provinces include Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C. and the territories.

The brunt of Sunday’s cases — including all 10 deaths — were announced by Ontario and Quebec, the two hardest-hit provinces Canada.

Ontario reported 138 new cases and two deaths on Sunday. A total of 35,794 confirmed cases and 2,689 have since been announced in the province, while 31,266 people have recovered.

Quebec announced 79 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing its provincial total to 55,863. The province also reported eight fatalities from COVID-19 on Sunday but clarified that seven of those newly announced deaths occurred before June 27.

Both the province’s cases and death toll — the latter of which numbers in at 5,574 — account for more than 50 per cent of Canada’s total figures. A further 25,346 people have since recovered from the virus, however.

Prince Edward Island’s two new cases of COVID-19 have since raised its total to five newly identified infections in the past 48 hours, following a two-month period without a positive test in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Manitoba released new data but did not report any additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam also released a statement on Sunday in lieu of a daily in-person announcement.

According to Sunday’s federal data, 66 per cent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Canada have recovered, while an average of 39,000 people were tested daily over the past week. One per cent of those tests were found to be positive.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization announced its single highest daily tally of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with over 212,000 new cases

Worldwide, more than 11,300,000 people have tested positive for the virus, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University, while 531,729 have died.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Alessia Simona Maratta