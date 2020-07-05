300 people under evacuation alert in Cache Creek, B.C., amid flood worries

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 300 people have been placed under an evacuation alert in Cache Creek, B.C., where the Bonapart River is threatening to break its banks.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Saturday night, stating that the river was rising rapidly, with water moving at a 20-year flow rate.

Melting snowpack combined with unseasonable rain last week are driving the rising water levels, prompting the community to issue the alert for 175 properties. Residents are also being advised to stay well back from the river banks.

“The river initially rose rapidly from the heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching an initial peak of 59 m3/s on Thursday evening,” stated the River Forecast Centre.

“The river began to recede on Friday, but as of Saturday morning has risen rapidly, likely due to the delayed response of flows in the headwaters. Nearby watersheds reached extremely high flows.”

The river last peaked on May 22, and the centre said it could meet or exceed those water levels Sunday.

Flood warnings and advisories in B.C. as of July 5, 2020. B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Flood risk remains a concern throughout much of central British Columbia.

The Upper Fraser and Quesnel rivers remain under flood warnings, and the City of Prince George has issued an evacuation alert for properties on Farrell Street near Paddlewheel Park.

Flood warnings are issued when “river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result,” according to the forecast centre.

Flood watches are in place for the entire Peace and northeast regions, the Chilcotin River, the Middle Fraser River from Prince George to Boston Bar and the Thompson River and its tributaries.

In the Lower Mainland, upper Fraser Valley communities are closely watching the river, which is expected to peak at some point Monday.

A number of roadways and farmers’ fields between the river and dykes in Chilliwack have seen flooding.

