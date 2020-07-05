Former Saanich, B.C., nanny pleads guilty to child sex charges

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saanich nanny has pleaded guilty to eight sex charges involving children.

Jonathon Lee Robichaud entered the plea in Victoria on Friday, according to his lawyer.

The plea covered charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making and possessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

All of the incidents took place in the Saanich area between May 2017 and July 2018, according to an indictment filed in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Robichaud was charged in September 2018 when a parent came forward with allegations their nanny had assaulted their two young sons.

A police investigation found Robichaud in possession of a large number of sexually suggestive photos involving children, prompting investigators to issue a call for more potential victims.

At the time, police said Robichaud had held a number of jobs involving children in the Greater Victoria area, including youth groups, church groups and child-care facilities.

Robichaud is due back in court in September to fix a date for his sentencing.