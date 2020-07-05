$37M in funding announced for 25 B.C. Interior infrastructure projects

Send this page to someone via email

A number of infrastructure projects in B.C.’s Southern Interior have been earmarked for provincial and federal funding.

The 25 projects range in size and scope, but the total amount of funding will be over $37 million, with $7 million of that going to three projects in Indigenous communities.

The federal government will be spending $22.6 million through two programs – the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) – with the provincial government contributing $15 million.

The list of projects includes improvements to community centres, health centres, stormwater management, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

Communities and regions that will receive funding include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, the Central Kootenay region, Central Okanagan, Chase, Coldstream, the East Kootenay region, Grand Forks, Invermere, Lillooet, Logan Lake, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, the Okanagan Indian Band, the Okanagan-Similkameen, Sicamous, the Skeetchestn Indian Band and the Thompson-Nicola.

Two examples of infrastructure projects tabbed to receive funding are the Civic Theatre in Nelson and the Okanagan Indian Band’s cultural arbour, which had been a longstanding community gathering place for powwows, ceremonies, youth and elders’ gatherings, cultural events and workshops.

“Investing in community, recreation and cultural centres promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Burnaby North MP Terry Beech, who is also the federal ministry of fisheries parliamentary secretary.

“Cultural hubs like the Nelson Civic Theatre and the Okanagan Indian Band’s cultural arbour are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow.”

Below is a list of some of the infrastructure projects.

Central Okanagan

Black Mountain/sntsk’il’ntən Regional Park

Trails and park amenities, including washrooms and parking areas

Federal funding: $390,000

Provincial funding: $324,967

Applicant funding: $260,033

Coldstream

Women’s Institute Hall replacement project

Federal funding: $1,162,425

Provincial funding: $929,940

Applicant funding: $232,485

Grand Forks

Water system improvements

Federal funding: $2,178,554

Provincial funding: $1,452,370

Applicant funding: $0

Nakusp

Mt. Abriel Recreation Site

Construction of additional trails

Federal funding: $226,574

Provincial funding: $141,608

Applicant funding: $198,253

Okanagan Indian Band

Cultural arbour reconstruction project

Federal funding: $663,750

Provincial funding: $0

Applicant funding: $221,250

Okanagan-Similkameen

Willowbrook water treatment

Federal funding: $89,252

Provincial funding: $59,501

Applicant funding: $0

Naramata recreation access and enhancement project

Improvements to Manitou Park in Naramata

Federal funding: $124,000

Provincial funding: $103,323

Applicant funding: $82,677

Sicamous

Shuswap Healing Centre

Federal funding: $3,554,359

Provincial funding: $2,369,572

Applicant funding: $0

Thompson-Nicola

Pritchard community water system filtration project

Federal funding: $2,969,695

Provincial funding: $1979,796

Applicant funding: $0

For more about the federal government’s Investing In Canada program, click here.

