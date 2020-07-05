Menu

Canada

$37M in funding announced for 25 B.C. Interior infrastructure projects

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 1:56 pm
The Women’s Institute Hall in Coldstream is one of 25 infrastructure projects in B.C.’s Southern Interior that’s been tabbed to receive federal and provincial funding.
The Women’s Institute Hall in Coldstream is one of 25 infrastructure projects in B.C.’s Southern Interior that’s been tabbed to receive federal and provincial funding. Google Maps

A number of infrastructure projects in B.C.’s Southern Interior have been earmarked for provincial and federal funding.

The 25 projects range in size and scope, but the total amount of funding will be over $37 million, with $7 million of that going to three projects in Indigenous communities.

The federal government will be spending $22.6 million through two programs – the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) – with the provincial government contributing $15 million.

Read more: 3 Central Okanagan communities awarded provincial grants to improve pedestrian, cycling infrastructure

The list of projects includes improvements to community centres, health centres, stormwater management, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

Communities and regions that will receive funding include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, the Central Kootenay region, Central Okanagan, Chase, Coldstream, the East Kootenay region, Grand Forks, Invermere, Lillooet, Logan Lake, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, the Okanagan Indian Band, the Okanagan-Similkameen, Sicamous, the Skeetchestn Indian Band and the Thompson-Nicola.

Two examples of infrastructure projects tabbed to receive funding are the Civic Theatre in Nelson and the Okanagan Indian Band’s cultural arbour, which had been a longstanding community gathering place for powwows, ceremonies, youth and elders’ gatherings, cultural events and workshops.

Vernon moving forward on pool project alone
“Investing in community, recreation and cultural centres promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Burnaby North MP Terry Beech, who is also the federal ministry of fisheries parliamentary secretary.

“Cultural hubs like the Nelson Civic Theatre and the Okanagan Indian Band’s cultural arbour are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow.”

Below is a list of some of the infrastructure projects.

Central Okanagan

Black Mountain/sntsk’il’ntən Regional Park

  • Trails and park amenities, including washrooms and parking areas
  • Federal funding: $390,000
  • Provincial funding: $324,967
  • Applicant funding: $260,033

Coldstream

Women’s Institute Hall replacement project

  • Federal funding: $1,162,425
  • Provincial funding: $929,940
  • Applicant funding: $232,485

Grand Forks

Water system improvements

  • Federal funding: $2,178,554
  • Provincial funding: $1,452,370
  • Applicant funding: $0

Nakusp

Mt. Abriel Recreation Site

  • Construction of additional trails
  • Federal funding: $226,574
  • Provincial funding: $141,608
  • Applicant funding: $198,253

Okanagan Indian Band

Cultural arbour reconstruction project

  • Federal funding: $663,750
  • Provincial funding: $0
  • Applicant funding: $221,250

Okanagan-Similkameen

Willowbrook water treatment

  • Federal funding: $89,252
  • Provincial funding: $59,501
  • Applicant funding: $0

Naramata recreation access and enhancement project

  • Improvements to Manitou Park in Naramata
  • Federal funding: $124,000
  • Provincial funding: $103,323
  • Applicant funding: $82,677

Sicamous

Shuswap Healing Centre

  • Federal funding: $3,554,359
  • Provincial funding: $2,369,572
  • Applicant funding: $0

Thompson-Nicola

Pritchard community water system filtration project

  • Federal funding: $2,969,695
  • Provincial funding: $1979,796
  • Applicant funding: $0

For more about the federal government’s Investing In Canada program, click here.

