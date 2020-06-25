3 Central Okanagan communities awarded provincial grants to improve pedestrian, cycling infrastructure

Send this page to someone via email

Three Central Okanagan communities will receive $1.4 million in provincial funding to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

This week, the province announced that Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Lake Country were awarded grants from the province’s Active Transportation program.

According to the province, the goal of the program is to help rebuild B.C.’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic while also meeting CleanBC climate goals.

“People throughout B.C. have a real appetite for safe, alternative ways of getting around,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s transportation minister.

“One way to restart our provincial economy is to work with municipalities and Indigenous communities to support new active transportation projects.”

The province said the grants will be distributed thusly:

Kelowna: $500,000 to extend the Ethel corridor with new protected bike lanes.

$500,000 for the Old Okanagan Highway / Louie Drive sidewalk, which includes new sidewalks, bike lanes and additional lighting. Lake Country: $401,880 for its Bottom Wood Lake Road project that will provide improvements to new H.S. Grenda Middle school.

“These funds will allow Westbank First Nation (WFN) to continue to build upon our priority of promoting a safe and healthy community for our Members, residents and visitors,” said Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson.

“WFN has also committed to working towards lessening our carbon footprint as a community; creating more safe and updated pathways for alternative transportation will help move us towards that goal.”

The province noted that future grants have been approved, including one for the Spallumcheen (Splats’in) First Nation.

