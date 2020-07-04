2 Saturday morning fires in Winnipeg under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg house fires, both of which started early Saturday morning are under investigation.

The first happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Langside Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building and the fire was declared under control about half an hour later.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the building suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Five people had to be assessed by paramedics on scene for injuries but no one was taken to hospital.

There are no damage estimates at this time.

The investigation is ongoing into a fire on Langside. Josh Arason/Global News

About three hours after the first fire, a second fire started at a one-and-a-half storey vacant house in the 700 block of Alexander Street.

WFPS says an aerial ladder was used to put water on the fire and protect neighbouring homes, one of which was vacant and the other occupied.

Everyone in that home had safely self-evacuated before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene until about 11 a.m. Saturday to extinguish hot spots.

While no damage estimates are currently available, WFPS says the house is expected to be a complete loss.

