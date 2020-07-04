Winnipeg police plan press conference Saturday after boy goes missing in river

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. CT to update the public on the search of the 9-year-old boy who is believed to have disappeared in the water near the Louise Bridge.



Police say the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is currently on scene continuing the search for Darius Bezecki from Friday evening.

Bezecki is believed to have gone into the water on the north side of the Red River, which is west of the bridge, but police can’t confirm. Police are releasing his photo in hopes that he exited the water and may have been spotted.

WFPS responded to a call just after 4:30 p.m. of an individual in distress in the Red River near the bridge.

Initial attempts to find the boy were unsuccessful and the scene was turned over to police.

Crews search the Red River near the Louise Bridge for a missing 9-year-old boy believed to have entered the water. Courtesy Dez Folwark Edwards