Winnipeg police searching for missing 9-year-old boy believed to have entered water near Louise Bridge

Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday night who is believed to have entered the water near the Louise Bridge.

Darius Bezecki is believed to have gone into the north side of the Red River, which is west of the bridge, but police can’t confirm.

“Unfortunately, we believe there’s a pretty strong possibility that this boy entered the water,” Winnipeg police Cst. Jay Murray told Global News. “We don’t know the whereabouts of where he is at this time, we’re continuing to search the waterway.”

“There is a chance this individual left the water and we’re asking people to be mindful, anyone that lives on the riverbank if they can keep an eye out or see anything suspicious, call police.”

Crews search the Red River near the Louise Bridge for a missing 9-year-old boy believed to have entered the water. Courtesy Dez Folwark Edwards

Fire trucks near the Louise Bridge where a 9-year-old boy went missing. Courtesy Dez Folwark Edwards

WFPS responded to a call just after 4:30 p.m. of an individual in distress in the Red River near the bridge.

Initial attempts to find the boy were unsuccessful and the scene was turned over to police.

Police are now helping conduct a search using a drone that uses thermal imaging technology and a zoom camera.

While officers are keeping all options open, Murray said this is likely a recovery mission.

