Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s downtown on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 6:40 p.m. with reports the man was shot.

A spokesperson told Global News Toronto Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre in critical condition with a police escort.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Dundas St W & Spadina Ave

– reports of a man shot

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– have located a man with a gun shot wound

– @TorontoMedics confirmed adult male shot, with life threatening injuries

– emergency run to trauma hospital

– will update#GO1228666

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 3, 2020

