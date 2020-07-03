Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont., police seizes guns, $35,500 in drugs during apartment search

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 3:35 pm
Police say they seized $35,500 in drugs, $24,500 in cash, as well as guns, scales, a bullet proof vest and several knives.
Police say they seized $35,500 in drugs, $24,500 in cash, as well as guns, scales, a bullet proof vest and several knives. St. Thomas police

St. Thomas, Ont., police say two people are facing numerous charges after several guns, more than $35,000 worth of drugs, and more than $24,000 in cash were seized during a search.

Officials say a lengthy investigation led police to search an apartment on Talbot Street Thursday afternoon.

Police seized $35,500 in drugs, $24,500 in cash, as well as guns, scales, a bullet proof vest and several knives.

Drugs seized during the search include crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone tablets, and Xanax tablets.

The guns seized were:

  • Mossberg 715T, .22 calibre loaded firearm
  • CQ-A .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle
  • Remington 1911 R1S semi-automatic .45 calibre handgun
  • Smith and Wesson SD9VE 9 millimetre handgun
  • Mako replica firearm

Police add the serial numbers were scratched off of the Mossberg, Remington, and Smith and Wesson firearms.

A 31-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken into custody at the scene, and now face numerous drug and weapon-related charges.

Police say the pair were held in custody awaiting a court appearance to answer to the charges.

