2 bottles of high-end whiskey, worth $80K, stolen from Richmond, B.C., liquor store

Two very expensive bottles of whiskey were stolen from a liquor store in Richmond recently.

Richmond RCMP tell Global News that on June 27, around 7:30 p.m., two bottles of Dalmore Constellation were taken from the Brighouse B.C. Liquor Store.

Their combined value is $80,000.

Described as one of the world’s rarest single malt whiskies, one was a 1966 vintage, aged 45 years, and one of only 237 bottles created.

The other was a 1969 vintage, aged 42 or 43 years and one of only 233 or 88 bottles created, depending on the cask.

RCMP says they could have been the only bottles of those ages in B.C.

Police confirm a man came into the store in Richmond and after walking around for a few minutes, smashed the locked cabinet where the bottles were kept.

The liquor cabinet where the high-end bottles of liquor were kept. Credit: Global News. Global News

Police say he is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, with a slim build and wearing a mask. He left the scene in a black pickup truck.

Liquor stores contain CCTV cameras, public-view monitors and locked display cabinets to help deter theft and shoplifting.

