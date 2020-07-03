Public health issues order to Waterloo farms that employ migrant workers

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health issued a special coronavirus order to farms in the area that employ migrant workers.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says the province’s top doctor asked local public health units to put appropriate measures in place for the areas they govern.

“Earlier this week we issued this order to the 15 farms that we are aware of in Waterloo region that are known to employ temporary foreign workers,” she said Friday. “It doesn’t mean our farms are not already putting in place the appropriate measures, this is a proactive measure to ensure the measures will be in place.”

The order requires temporary foreign workers to isolate upon entry into Canada. It asks farms to provide things such as potable water and healthy meals to them while they self-isolate.

Workers who change farms are required to have a COVID-19 test before they switch to a new farm.

Other measures include special attention to cleaning and physical distancing and considerations for personal protective equipment.

There are also guidelines the farms will need to follow if a temporary foreign worker were to catch the virus.

At this time, Wang says there have been no positive tests among migrant workers in Waterloo Region, and that public health could make changes to the order if necessary.

“We will continue to monitor and see if there may be additional requirements that are needed,” she said. “But at this time, you know, if someone comes new onto the farm, they will need to have had a test.”