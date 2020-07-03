Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by TTC bus in midtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a TTC bus in midtown Toronto Thursday evening.

Police said a 41-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk of Yonge Street at a marked crosswalk north of Heath Street East.

Officers said a TTC bus was travelling north on Yonge approaching Heath Street in the curb lane when the victim entered the road as the bus was passing.

The man was struck near the rear tire of the bus, police said, causing the bus driver to stop.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are still looking into why the man entered the roadway and are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam video of the area around the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.