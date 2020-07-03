Menu

Crime

Swastika painted onto Carruthers Avenue sidewalk on Canada Day: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 12:18 pm
A swastika was painted on the sidewalk of Carruthers Avenue on Canada Day, according to Ottawa police.
A swastika was painted on the sidewalk of Carruthers Avenue on Canada Day, according to Ottawa police. Craig Lord / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating after officers say a swastika was spray-painted onto the sidewalk in front of a Carruthers Avenue home on Canada Day.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa police says the incident occurred in the 100 block of Carruthers Avenue, which crosses Scott Street from Mechanicsville into Hintonburg.

Police were called to the scene at 7:52 a.m. on Canada Day, where officers reported finding “hate-motivated graffiti.”

The image has since been removed from the scene.

The Ottawa police hate crime unit is investigating.

Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa Canada DayOttawa Hate CrimeCarruthers AvenueCarruthers Avenue OttawaHintonburg graffitiMechanicsville graffitiOttawa hateful incidentSwasitka graffiti Ottawa
