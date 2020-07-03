Swastika painted onto Carruthers Avenue sidewalk on Canada Day: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating after officers say a swastika was spray-painted onto the sidewalk in front of a Carruthers Avenue home on Canada Day.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa police says the incident occurred in the 100 block of Carruthers Avenue, which crosses Scott Street from Mechanicsville into Hintonburg.

Police were called to the scene at 7:52 a.m. on Canada Day, where officers reported finding “hate-motivated graffiti.”

The image has since been removed from the scene.

The Ottawa police hate crime unit is investigating.

