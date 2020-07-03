Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

CFL denies reports Winnipeg would be hub city for shortened 2020 season

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bomber stadium in Winnipeg. The CFL denied reports Winnipeg would be a hub city should the league run a shortened season this year amid COVID-19.
A CFL ball is photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bomber stadium in Winnipeg. The CFL denied reports Winnipeg would be a hub city should the league run a shortened season this year amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The CFL says no decision has been made regarding a hub city for an abbreviated 2020 regular season.

On Friday, a CFL spokesman denied reports the league had settled upon Winnipeg as a hub city in the event football was played this year.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add pair to roster as team prepares to re-open club facilities

The spokesman added the CFL also hasn’t reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held this year.

The ’20 regular season was scheduled to kick off June 11 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modified CFL season could be blessing in disguise for Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Modified CFL season could be blessing in disguise for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest a shortened 2020 season would begin is September but that a cancelled campaign is also possible.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘It has to end with us’: Winnipeg CFL player hoping to spark culture shift in sports

Currently, the CFL and CFLPA are discussing amendments to the collective bargaining agreement that would allow for an abbreviated season to be played.

Both sides must sign off on any CBA changes for them to be implemented.

Future of the CFL remains up in the air
Future of the CFL remains up in the air
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCFLwinnipeghub citycfl 2020 seasonIs Winnipeg a hub city for CFL 2020 seasonShortened CFL seasonWhich city would be hub for CFL 2020 season
Flyers
More weekly flyers